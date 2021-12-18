UrduPoint.com

Indian Rights Day: Minorities Need Attention Of International Community

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 02:12 PM

Minorities Rights Day is being observed in India (today) on Saturday but the religious minorities are living in a perpetual state of fear in the country

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :Minorities Rights Day is being observed in India (today) on Saturday but the religious minorities are living in a perpetual state of fear in the country.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service said the fascist Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party government is relentlessly implementing RSS ideology against minorities in India.

"Hindutva narrative is now a dangerously growing trend in world's so-called largest democracy. Violence, intimidation and harassment against minorities have become order of the day in India. Members of minority communities are being treated as second class citizens in Modi's India," it said.

The report pointed out that hate crimes against Muslims and other minorities have increased alarmingly ever since Narendra Modi came into power in 2014. It said that Modi's ultimate goal is to make India a Hindu Rashtara.

It said that the global community must take notice of the plight of minorities in India. "It is high time for international community to act to ensure basic human rights of Indian minorities are protected. World rights bodies must come forward to save the minorities from Hindutva onslaught in India," the report added.

