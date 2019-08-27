Indian-Russian Brahmos Pushes Missile Tests on Su-30MKI Jets to Winter Season - CEO

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) Tests of Indian-Russian BRAHMOS-A supersonic cruise missiles on Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jets have been postponed from August to winter season due to unfavorable weather conditions in India , CEO of BrahMos Aerospace Dr.Sudhir K Mishra told Sputnik at the MAKS-2019 International Aviation and Space Salon held in the Moscow region.

The first two Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighters operated by the Indian Air Force have been rearmed with the BRAHMOS-A supersonic cruise missiles, Praveen Pathak, the BrahMos chief general manager, told Sputnik in July. According to the executive, new missile tests were to be carried out in August and would have been aimed at testing the missile's ability to destroy sea-based targets. If such tests were to prove successful, India was expected to start rearming Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighters with the Brahmos missiles.

"We had two tests of BrahMos missile from Sukhoi Su-30MKI. The first test was against ship target and that was two years back and we have hit it [the target].

The second test we conducted in June and it was against the land target, which was successfully hit ... The repeat test we are unable to hold because of weather conditions in India. We have monsoon. We will conduct those tests in the winter season," Mishra, who also serves as the director general of defense research and development organization of the Indian Defense Ministry, said, when asked about the results of the August tests.

According to the developers, the missile, at a range of around 300 kilometers (186 miles), has an up to three times larger range than subsonic cruise missiles and is three times faster.

BRAHMOS can maintain supersonic speed throughout the whole flight, which makes the missile unreachable for any existing air defense system, the developers say. The missile can be launched from multiple types of platforms: land, ships, aircraft or submarines.

The MAKS show began on Tuesday and will run through Sunday. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is the official media partner of the event.