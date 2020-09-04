UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian, Russian Defense Ministers Discuss Military Cooperation, Security Issues- New Delhi

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 12:00 AM

Indian, Russian Defense Ministers Discuss Military Cooperation, Security Issues- New Delhi

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and his Russian counterpart, Sergei Shoigu, met on Thursday to discuss bilateral military cooperation, security and issues of mutual interest, the ministry said in a statement.

Singh arrived in Moscow on late Wednesday for a four-day visit to attend the combined meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organization's (SCO) defense ministers, Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and members of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in commemoration of the 75th victory anniversary of the World War II.

"Today, Raksha Mantri [defense minister in Indian language] had a one-hour meeting with Russian Defence Minister, Gen. Sergei Shoigu, at the Russian Ministry of Defence. The meeting was marked by the traditional warmth and friendship, characteristic of the Special & Privileged Partnership between India and the Russian Federation in which Military-Technical Cooperation and Military-to-Military cooperation constitutes an important pillar," the statement read.

Shoigu, in turn, expressed his gratitude for Singh's participation in the Victory Day Parade in Moscow on June 24, as well as in the joint meeting of the SCO, CSTO and CIS member states earlier this day.

"The meeting covered a broad range of areas of cooperation between the two countries. ... There was a substantial commonality in positions with respect to challenges at the regional and international levels in the areas of peace and security, reflective of the deep trust and confidence that both sides enjoy as Strategic Partners," the statement said.

The meeting of the two defense ministers came a day ahead of the joint Russian-Indian military drills in the Bay of Bengal as part of the regular bilateral INDRA exercise to train the interoperability in responding to emerging security challenges.

Singh also invited Shoigu to visit India for the next meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Military-Technical Cooperation, which is expected to be held at the end of the year.

Related Topics

India Defence Minister Moscow Russia Visit June Shanghai Cooperation Organization World War

Recent Stories

MOFAIC launches a webpage dedicated to travel guid ..

6 minutes ago

Russian Fighter MiG-31 Intercepts UK, US Planes Ov ..

4 minutes ago

PA Speaker directs to hold inquiry regarding Anti- ..

4 minutes ago

UNGA holds first in-person session since March, wi ..

4 minutes ago

Stoltenberg to Convene NATO Meeting on Friday to D ..

21 minutes ago

White House Says FDA Not Pressured to Approve COVI ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.