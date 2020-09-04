Indian, Russian Defense Ministers Discuss Military Cooperation, Security Issues- New Delhi

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and his Russian counterpart, Sergei Shoigu, met on Thursday to discuss bilateral military cooperation, security and issues of mutual interest, the ministry said in a statement.

Singh arrived in Moscow on late Wednesday for a four-day visit to attend the combined meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organization's (SCO) defense ministers, Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and members of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in commemoration of the 75th victory anniversary of the World War II.

"Today, Raksha Mantri [defense minister in Indian language] had a one-hour meeting with Russian Defence Minister, Gen. Sergei Shoigu, at the Russian Ministry of Defence. The meeting was marked by the traditional warmth and friendship, characteristic of the Special & Privileged Partnership between India and the Russian Federation in which Military-Technical Cooperation and Military-to-Military cooperation constitutes an important pillar," the statement read.

Shoigu, in turn, expressed his gratitude for Singh's participation in the Victory Day Parade in Moscow on June 24, as well as in the joint meeting of the SCO, CSTO and CIS member states earlier this day.

"The meeting covered a broad range of areas of cooperation between the two countries. ... There was a substantial commonality in positions with respect to challenges at the regional and international levels in the areas of peace and security, reflective of the deep trust and confidence that both sides enjoy as Strategic Partners," the statement said.

The meeting of the two defense ministers came a day ahead of the joint Russian-Indian military drills in the Bay of Bengal as part of the regular bilateral INDRA exercise to train the interoperability in responding to emerging security challenges.

Singh also invited Shoigu to visit India for the next meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Military-Technical Cooperation, which is expected to be held at the end of the year.