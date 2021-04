Indian, Russian Foreign Ministers Start Talks in New Delhi - Indian Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov started their talks in New Delhi on Tuesday, the Indian External Affairs Ministry's spokesman, Arindam Bagchi, said.

"A longstanding and time-tested partner! EAM [external affairs minister] @DrSJaishankar welcomes Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov," Bagchi wrote on Twitter, posting a photo of the two ministers in the Hyderabad House in New Delhi, serving as a venue for high-level meetings.