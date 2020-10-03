Indian-Russian Relations Built Upon Level of Special Trust - Russian Ambassador in India

Bilateral relations between Moscow and New Delhi, which currently have the status of a special and privileged strategic partnership, are built on a foundation of special trust between one another, the Russian ambassador to India, Nikolay Kudashev, said at a briefing on Saturday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) Bilateral relations between Moscow and New Delhi, which currently have the status of a special and privileged strategic partnership, are built on a foundation of special trust between one another, the Russian ambassador to India, Nikolay Kudashev, said at a briefing on Saturday.

Kudashev spoke at an event to mark the 20th anniversary of the declaration of a joint strategic partnership between India and Russia, which was signed in October 2000. Ten years after the declaration was signed, bilateral relations were elevated to the status of a special and privileged strategic partnership.

"Privilege means a state of affairs when a partner's point of view is necessarily, if you like a priori, taken into account when developing Russia's policy, views, decisions, Moscow's approaches to the top global problems, and regional communication. At the bilateral level, this means that our relations have a special trust, special status, and special transparency," the ambassador remarked.

According to Kudashev, these relations have helped Moscow and New Delhi cooperate in the past, as well as in the present moment, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In particular, this is helping protect our countries and peoples from the threat of the coronavirus disease pandemic," Kudashev stated.

Throughout the pandemic to date, India has helped with the supply of therapeutic drugs to combat the disease, as Moscow has also shared its vaccine development progress with New Delhi, Kudashev added.

"Now we are promoting our Sputnik V vaccine here, and our intention to make it available to the Indian people has been met with great interest. As far as I know, an agreement has been reached with the Russian Direct Investment Fund [RDIF] to supply 100 million doses of the vaccine here," the ambassador said.

Furthermore, any cooperation in combating COVID-19 is not purely bilateral, Kudashev stated, citing the ongoing work of BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

The RDIF confirmed on September 16 that a deal had been reached with Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. to deliver 100 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine to India.