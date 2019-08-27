Indian-Russian Venture BrahMos May Design First Coastal Security System for Indian Navy

Russian-Indian venture BrahMos Aerospace may be asked to develop the first ever coastal security system for the Indian Navy, the company's CEO Dr. Sudhir K Mishra told Sputnik at the MAKS-2019 International Aviation and Space Salon held in Moscow

"We have got a very latest inquiry from the Indian Navy to design and develop a coastal security system. This system we have never had. But now we are going to integrate radars with missile and create the capabilities on the land to engage a ship in any mission target," Mishra, who also serves as the director general of defense research and development organization of the Indian Defense Ministry, said.

The Russian-Indian joint venture is also engaged in talks on cooperation with countries from the Far Eastern, middle Eastern and South American regions, the executive noted.

BrahMos Aerospace is a joint venture of Russia's NPO Mashinostroyeniya and India's Defense Research and Development Organization. Established in 1998, the company produces the world's fastest cruise missile, BrahMos, which is named after the Brahmaputra and Moscow rivers, as well as missile launchers and missile control systems. It also equips BrahMos storage facilities, trains its crews, and repairs and upgrades the missiles.

The MAKS show began on Tuesday and will run through Sunday. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is the official media partner of the event.