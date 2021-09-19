UrduPoint.com

Indian, Saudi Foreign Ministers Discuss Afghanistan - New Delhi

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 07:10 PM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2021) The Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on Sunday that Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has met with his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, in New Delhi to discuss Afghanistan and other regional and international topics of mutual interest.

"External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar met the visiting Foreign Minister of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia H.H. Prince Faisal bin Farhan al Saud today at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. This is the first ministerial visit from Saudi Arabia to India since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic," the ministry said.

The diplomats touched upon matters pertaining to the Indian-Saudi relations and cooperation on such international platforms as the United Nations, G20 and the Gulf Cooperation Council, according to the statement.

"Both Ministers exchanged views on the developments in Afghanistan and other regional issues," the statement read.

Jaishankar thanked Saudi Arabia for supporting the Indian community through the coronavirus pandemic and called on Riyadh to ease restrictions on travel from India.

