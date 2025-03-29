Open Menu

Indian Security Forces Kill 16 Maoist Rebels: Police

Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2025 | 11:40 AM

Raipur, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Indian security forces killed at least 16 Maoists during a fierce gun battle on Saturday, police told AFP, as New Delhi ramps up efforts to crush the long-running insurgency.

More than 10,000 people have been killed in the decades-long "Naxalite" rebellion, whose members say they are fighting for the rights of marginalised people in India's resource-rich central regions.

Saturday's skirmish in Chhattisgarh state began after security forces launched a raid in the dense forests of Sukma district, police chief P. Sundarraj told AFP.

"We have so far recovered 16 bodies from the Maoists," he said, adding that the toll may rise further.

Sundarraj said the gunfight was ongoing and that government forces had recovered a cache of arms including rocket and grenade launches, assault weapons and other rifles.

A crackdown by security forces killed around 287 rebels last year, an overwhelming majority of them in Chhattisgarh, according to government data.

The Maoists demand land, jobs and a share of the region's immense natural resources for local residents.

They made inroads in a number of remote communities across India's east and south, and the movement gained in strength and numbers through the first decade of this century.

At its peak, the rebels had an estimated strength of 15,000-20,000 armed cadres and were operating in districts equivalent to nearly a third of India's landmass.

New Delhi then deployed tens of thousands of troops in a stretch of territory known as the "Red Corridor".

The insurgency is a shadow of its former self as a result of years of counterinsurgency operations.

Home Minister Amit Shah has vowed to eradicate the last remnants of the movement by early 2026.

More than 110 Maoists have already been killed so far this year.

Earlier this month security forces shot dead 30 Maoists in two separate clashes. Another 31 were killed in a single day last month.

The conflict has also seen scores of deadly attacks on government forces. A roadside bomb killed at least nine Indian troops in January.

A 2010 forest ambush in Chhattisgarh killed 76 paramilitary troops -- the single deadliest attack on Indian security forces by the insurgents.

