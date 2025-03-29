Indian Security Forces Kill 16 Maoist Rebels: Police
Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2025 | 11:40 AM
Raipur, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Indian security forces killed at least 16 Maoists during a fierce gun battle on Saturday, police told AFP, as New Delhi ramps up efforts to crush the long-running insurgency.
More than 10,000 people have been killed in the decades-long "Naxalite" rebellion, whose members say they are fighting for the rights of marginalised people in India's resource-rich central regions.
Saturday's skirmish in Chhattisgarh state began after security forces launched a raid in the dense forests of Sukma district, police chief P. Sundarraj told AFP.
"We have so far recovered 16 bodies from the Maoists," he said, adding that the toll may rise further.
Sundarraj said the gunfight was ongoing and that government forces had recovered a cache of arms including rocket and grenade launches, assault weapons and other rifles.
A crackdown by security forces killed around 287 rebels last year, an overwhelming majority of them in Chhattisgarh, according to government data.
The Maoists demand land, jobs and a share of the region's immense natural resources for local residents.
They made inroads in a number of remote communities across India's east and south, and the movement gained in strength and numbers through the first decade of this century.
At its peak, the rebels had an estimated strength of 15,000-20,000 armed cadres and were operating in districts equivalent to nearly a third of India's landmass.
New Delhi then deployed tens of thousands of troops in a stretch of territory known as the "Red Corridor".
The insurgency is a shadow of its former self as a result of years of counterinsurgency operations.
Home Minister Amit Shah has vowed to eradicate the last remnants of the movement by early 2026.
More than 110 Maoists have already been killed so far this year.
Earlier this month security forces shot dead 30 Maoists in two separate clashes. Another 31 were killed in a single day last month.
The conflict has also seen scores of deadly attacks on government forces. A roadside bomb killed at least nine Indian troops in January.
A 2010 forest ambush in Chhattisgarh killed 76 paramilitary troops -- the single deadliest attack on Indian security forces by the insurgents.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2025
US Treasury targets Hizballah finance team sanctions evasion network
Death toll in Gaza up to 50,251
Gaza hasn't received humanitarian aid for over three weeks, says UNRWA Commissio ..
UAE President discusses strengthening bilateral relations with Montenegrin Prime ..
UN expresses concern over repeated exchange of fire in Southern Lebanon
Autogo begins RoboTaxi trials in Abu Dhabi ahead of full service in 2026
UAE President exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings with leaders of brotherly nations, ..
Alef Education shareholders approve AED402.8 million cash dividend for 2024
Emirates Health Services provides over 5,000 books to support patients during Na ..
UAE participates in high-level sessions at Petersberg Climate Dialogue
More Stories From World
-
Indian security forces kill 16 Maoist rebels: police6 minutes ago
-
Serbian students protest at pro-government media 'propaganda'6 minutes ago
-
Japan and US call for stronger ties on Iwo Jima anniversary16 minutes ago
-
Myanmar quake toll passes 1,000 as rescuers dig for survivors56 minutes ago
-
Russian drone attack kills four, wounds 21 in Ukraine1 hour ago
-
India sends aid flight to quake-hit Myanmar2 hours ago
-
Fatemi spotlights plight of under-occupation Kashmiris, Palestinians during meeting with UN chief2 hours ago
-
Elon Musk says xAI startup buying X platform2 hours ago
-
'Jail or death': migrants expelled by Trump fear for their fate2 hours ago
-
Djokovic closing in on 100th title after Dimitrov downed in Miami2 hours ago
-
Vance says Denmark has 'under-invested' in Greenland2 hours ago
-
Yemen rebels report multiple US air strikes2 hours ago