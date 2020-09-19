UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Security Service Arrests 9 Al-Qaeda Militants Plotting Attacks Across Country

Faizan Hashmi 8 seconds ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 03:02 PM

Indian Security Service Arrests 9 Al-Qaeda Militants Plotting Attacks Across Country

India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) announced in a statement on Saturday that it had arrested nine members of the Pakistan-sponsored branch of al-Qaeda terror group (outlawed in Russia), who planned a series of attacks across the country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2020) India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) announced in a statement on Saturday that it had arrested nine members of the Pakistan-sponsored branch of al-Qaeda terror group (outlawed in Russia), who planned a series of attacks across the country.

"Today (19.09.2020) early morning, NIA conducted simultaneous raids at several locations in Ernakulam (Kerala) and Murshidabad (West Bengal) and arrested nine (09) terrorists associated with Pakistan-sponsored module of Al-Qaeda," the statement said, adding that "the group was planning to undertake terrorist attacks at vital installations in India with an aim to kill innocent people and strike terror in their minds.

"

According to NIA, six terrorists were arrested in West Bengal and three others in Kerala. During the raids, agency's officers seized "large quantity of incriminating materials," including digital devices, documents, weapons and jihadi literature.

The agency stated that, according to the results of the preliminary investigation, the militants, who allegedly got radicalized through social media, were engaged in fundraising required for the planned attacks and intended to visit Delhi to procure arms.

Related Topics

India Delhi Terrorist Militants Russia Social Media Visit 2020

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid approves new federal committee ..

2 minutes ago

Kashmiri youth subjected to custodial killing by I ..

9 minutes ago

Notices served to educational institutes for throw ..

9 minutes ago

‘Next time, I’ll wear three-piece or Ghaghra f ..

17 minutes ago

Experts for staring canola cultivation

10 minutes ago

Experts advises tunnel cultivation for summer vege ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.