Indian Ships Bring Relief Aid to Storm-Hit Myanmar - Foreign Minister

Three Indian warships carrying relief supplies docked in the Myanmar port of Yangon on Friday, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) Three Indian warships carrying relief supplies docked in the Myanmar port of Yangon on Friday, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said.

This comes nearly a week after a devastating cyclone left a path of destruction in the Southeast Asian country, killing at least 145 people.

"Three Indian Navy ships carrying relief material reached Yangon today. A fourth ship will be reaching tomorrow," Jaishankar tweeted.

The ships were carrying food, tents, essential medicines, water pumps, portable generators, clothes, sanitary and hygiene items, the minister added.

The Indian Embassy in Myanmar put the total number of medical pallets delivered so far at 16.

The supplies include antibiotics, analgesics, intravenous fluids and various medicines to treat water-borne and epidemic-prone diseases.

Cyclone Mocha made landfall on Sunday as a Category 5 storm. It battered the capital city of Rakhine state before barreling through the country's northwest.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) estimated that 21 townships in Rakhine and Chin states were severely affected by the storm and warned that communities were running out of essentials ranging from fuel to clean water, food and medical supplies.