UrduPoint.com

Indian Ships Bring Relief Aid To Storm-Hit Myanmar - Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2023 | 09:20 PM

Indian Ships Bring Relief Aid to Storm-Hit Myanmar - Foreign Minister

Three Indian warships carrying relief supplies docked in the Myanmar port of Yangon on Friday, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) Three Indian warships carrying relief supplies docked in the Myanmar port of Yangon on Friday, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said.

This comes nearly a week after a devastating cyclone left a path of destruction in the Southeast Asian country, killing at least 145 people.

"Three Indian Navy ships carrying relief material reached Yangon today. A fourth ship will be reaching tomorrow," Jaishankar tweeted.

The ships were carrying food, tents, essential medicines, water pumps, portable generators, clothes, sanitary and hygiene items, the minister added.

The Indian Embassy in Myanmar put the total number of medical pallets delivered so far at 16.

The supplies include antibiotics, analgesics, intravenous fluids and various medicines to treat water-borne and epidemic-prone diseases.

Cyclone Mocha made landfall on Sunday as a Category 5 storm. It battered the capital city of Rakhine state before barreling through the country's northwest.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) estimated that 21 townships in Rakhine and Chin states were severely affected by the storm and warned that communities were running out of essentials ranging from fuel to clean water, food and medical supplies.

Related Topics

India Storm United Nations Water Myanmar Sunday From Asia

Recent Stories

London Can Afford G7 Sanctions on Russian Diamonds ..

London Can Afford G7 Sanctions on Russian Diamonds But Antwerp Cannot - AWDC

30 seconds ago
 MQM-P considers May 9 incident as attack on countr ..

MQM-P considers May 9 incident as attack on country

2 minutes ago
 Greenpeace to Close Office in Russia After Country ..

Greenpeace to Close Office in Russia After Country Declared Its Activities Undes ..

2 minutes ago
 Iraq, Russia Reaffirm Commitment to Reducing Oil P ..

Iraq, Russia Reaffirm Commitment to Reducing Oil Production by End of 2023 - Oil ..

32 seconds ago
 Only Black Republican Sen. Tim Scott Files Documen ..

Only Black Republican Sen. Tim Scott Files Documents for Presidency - FEC

10 minutes ago
 Qavi Khan, Shoaib Hashmi remembered

Qavi Khan, Shoaib Hashmi remembered

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.