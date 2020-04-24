Indian, Singaporean Prime Ministers Discuss COVID-19 Impact on Economy, Health - New Delhi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has discussed with his Singaporean counterpart, Lee Hsien Loong, the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic for the countries' economies, as well as measures to fight the virus during a recent phone conversation, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has discussed with his Singaporean counterpart, Lee Hsien Loong, the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic for the countries' economies, as well as measures to fight the virus during a recent phone conversation, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.

"Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with H.E. Lee Hsien Loong, Prime Minister of Singapore on 23rd April 2020. The two leaders exchanged views on the health and economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. They updated each other on the measures being adopted in their respective countries to tackle the pandemic and its economic and social effects," the ministry said in a press release.

According to the ministry, Modi promised to ensure that supplies of all essential goods, including medical products, to Singapore would be maintained amid the pandemic, adding that he appreciated the support for Indian citizens living in Singapore shown by the authorities of the city-state.

The prime ministers also noted the importance of the strategic partnership between the countries in light of the pandemic and agreed to cooperate in tackling the present and future challenges posed by COVID-19.