UrduPoint.com

Indian Soldiers Arrive In Russia For Indra-2021 Drills

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 07:20 PM

Indian Soldiers Arrive in Russia for Indra-2021 Drills

ROSTOV-ON-DON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2021) ON-DON, August 1 (Sputnik) - Indian soldiers have arrived in Russia for the Indra-2021 drills in the Volgograd Region, a spokesman for the Southern Military District (SMD) told reporters on Sunday.

"At the Gumrak airport, Volgograd, a group of 250 soldiers of the Indian armed forces arrived to take part in the Indra-2021 international exercise," Vadim Astafyev said.

Upon arrival, the Indian soldiers headed to the field camp located at the SMD Prudboy ground in the Volgograd Region.

Indra-2021 will run from August 1-13 and involve 250 soldiers from motor-rifle, tank, and artillery divisions, as well as intelligence troops of the SMD, as well as 250 Indian soldiers. More than 100 units of military hardware will be used in the drills. The exercise will focus on counterterrorism.

Related Topics

India Russia Volgograd Tank August Sunday From Airport

Recent Stories

Etisalat launches Digital Summer Camp to empower f ..

Etisalat launches Digital Summer Camp to empower future leaders

24 minutes ago
 MoFAIC receives credentials copy of Ghana&#039;s A ..

MoFAIC receives credentials copy of Ghana&#039;s Ambassador to UAE

54 minutes ago
 RAK Properties net profit rises 348% to AED120 mil ..

RAK Properties net profit rises 348% to AED120 million in H1 2021

54 minutes ago
 ERC’s Eid al-Adha sacrificial meat project reach ..

ERC’s Eid al-Adha sacrificial meat project reaches over 1.4 million people

1 hour ago
 Emirates Global Aluminium, Gulf Extrusions sign ag ..

Emirates Global Aluminium, Gulf Extrusions sign agreement on industrial by-produ ..

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure sees 140% ri ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure sees 140% rise in proceeds in H1 2021

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.