Indian Soldiers Praise Russian Arms at Joint Indra-2021 Drills - Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) Russian weapons handed out to Indian soldiers during the joint Indra-2021 exercise in Russia's Volgograd Region were met with high praise, the Russian Defense Ministry's Southern Military District (SMD) said on Thursday.

"The Indian soldiers were satisfied with the outcome of the target practice, having noted that the Russian firearms are very reliable and easy-to-use," the SMD said.

The Indra-2021 participants were given such munitions as pistols, light Kalashnikov machine guns, and various grenade launchers.

The heavy equipment used in the exercise included T-90A tanks and BMP-3 armored combat vehicles. Russian and Indian soldiers were also drilled in using combat drones.

Russia and India launched the annual Indra exercises in 2003 to boost cooperation techniques in counter-terrorism and enhance mutual trust between their armed forces. Indra-2021 is hosted by Russia from August 1-13 at the Prudboy training ground near the city of Volgograd.