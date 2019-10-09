UrduPoint.com
Indian Solider Released By Pak Army Quits His Job After Harassment

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 hour ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 01:03 PM

Indian solider released by Pak Army quits his job after harassment

Chaven was frequently harassed by fellow Indian soldiers who handed over his resignation to his Unit Commander

New Dehli: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-9th Oct, 2019) An Indian soldier who was freed by Pakistan’s army back in 2016 has quit his job after continuous harassment from his fellow soldiers.

Chandu Chavan, an Indian solider, who inadvertently crossed into Pakistan in 2016 was captured by Pakistan army. Pakistan Army, however, released him after four months detention and handed him over to Indian army. But soon after his release, Chavan was treated very bad by his own Indian army. He said he was subjected to violence and his fellow soldiers always harassed him.

“I’m harassed by everyone since I was released by Pakistan Army,” said Chaven, adding that “I have decided to quit Army job after such treatment,”.

Chaven handed over his resignation to his unit commander in Ahmad Nagar area of Indian state Maharashtra.

Indian Army, on other hand, said that Chaven was absent from his unit after disciplinary action was initiated against him over a complaint against him for intoxication in the unit lines.

It said he declared absent from duty with effect from Oct 03 and huge efforts were made for his counseling and rehabilitation.

It may be mentioned here that harassment of a soldier is not a new thing in Indian army as many army men are harassed by their seniors and treated badly while a number of them have tendered their resignations due to harassment.

Recently, Wing Commander Abhinandan who was released by Pakistan Army was given an award while Indian media portrayed him as an hero but majority of the soldiers are there who are released by Pakistan Army are not treated well and are frequently harassed.

Ends/

