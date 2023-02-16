Indian, Spanish Prime Ministers Discuss Bilateral Ties in Phone Call - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Spanish counterpart, Pedro Sanchez, held a phone conversation on Wednesday to discuss the bilateral relations between the two countries and a number of international issues, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said.

"Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation today with H.E. Mr. Pedro Sanchez, Prime Minister of Spain ... They reviewed ongoing bilateral initiatives and expressed satisfaction at the recent high-level exchanges and growing cooperation in defence, economic and commercial sectors," the ministry statement read.

The two leaders also agreed to increase the countries' partnership in areas such as digital infrastructure, climate action, clean energy transition and sustainable development, the ministry said.

In addition, during the conversation, Modi informed Sanchez about India's goals and priorities during its G20 presidency.

India assumed the presidency of the G20 on December 1, 2022, and will hold it until November 30, 2023, with around 200 meetings of the group at different levels expected to take place during this period.