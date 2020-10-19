UrduPoint.com
Indian, Sri Lankan Naval Forces Begin Eighth Edition Of Bilateral Exercises

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 10:30 AM

Indian, Sri Lankan Naval Forces Begin Eighth Edition of Bilateral Exercises

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) The navies of India and Sri Lanka on Monday will begin three days of bilateral exercises in the Indian Ocean, the eighth time the two countries have held such drills, the Indian Ministry of Defense said in a press release.

The exercises, named SLINEX-20, will be conducted by crews of Sri Lanka's Sayura and Gajabahu vessels and India's corvettes Kamorta and Kiltan, as well as several military helicopters, the ministry said.

"SLINEX-20 aims to enhance inter-operability, improve mutual understanding and exchange best practices and procedures for multi-faceted maritime operations between both navies ... Surface and anti-air exercises including weapon firing, seamanship evolutions, manoeuvres and cross deck flying operations are planned during the exercise, which will further enhance the high degree of inter-operability already established between the two friendly navies," the Indian Ministry of Defense said.

The exercises are being conducted in a so-called at-sea-only format, which will prevent Indian and Sri Lankan sailors from coming into face-to-face contact with one another, due to the ongoing coronavirus disease pandemic.

The Indian and Sri Lankan navies last conducted joint exercises in September 2019, which at that time, allowed the crews from the two countries to conduct cross deck visits.

