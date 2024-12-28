Indian State Funeral For Former PM Manmohan Singh
Muhammad Irfan Published December 28, 2024 | 03:00 PM
New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) India on Saturday accorded former premier Manmohan Singh, one of the architects of the country's economic liberalisation in the early 1990s, a state funeral with full military honours, complete with a gun salute.
Singh, who held office from 2004 to 2014, died at the age of 92 on Thursday, after which seven days of state mourning were declared.
The honours were led by President Draupadi Murmu with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance, along with the country's top civilian and military officials. Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck also attended the ceremony.
Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, who called the former prime minister his mentor and guide, joined Singh's family as they prayed before his cremation.
Earlier, mourners gathered to pay their respects to Singh. His coffin, draped in garlands of flowers, was flanked by a guard of honour and carried to his Congress Party headquarters in New Delhi.
It was then taken through the capital to the cremation grounds, accompanied by guards of soldiers and accorded full state honours.
Modi called Singh one of India's "most distinguished leaders".
US President Joe Biden called Singh a "true statesman", saying that he "charted pathbreaking progress that will continue to strengthen our nations -- and the world -- for generations to come".
The former prime minister was an understated technocrat who was hailed for overseeing an economic boom in his first term.
Singh's second stint ended with a series of major corruption scandals, slowing growth and high inflation.
Singh's unpopularity in his second term, and lacklustre leadership by Nehru-Gandhi scion Rahul Gandhi, the current opposition leader in the lower house, led to Modi's first landslide victory in 2014.
Recent Stories
PM Shehbaz directs relevant depts to take action against electricity theft
AQU celebrates graduation of eighth batch of students
Public finance of GCC countries witnessed significant financial surplus in 2022, ..
Gaza babies are freezing to death due to cold weather, lack of shelter: UNRWA Co ..
Aid group says more than 10,000 migrants died at sea while trying to reach Spain ..
8 killed in collision between bus, truck on Mexico’s Gulf coast
BioNTech to pay Covid-19 vaccine settlements in US
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 December 2024
Abu Dhabi Police enforce comprehensive security plan for New Year’s Eve celebr ..
Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns winners of 15th Globe Soccer Dubai Awards
UAE eliminated from Arabian Gulf Football Cup 26
More Stories From World
-
S. Korean prosecutors say Yoon authorised 'shooting' during martial law bid2 minutes ago
-
Indian state funeral for former PM Manmohan Singh2 minutes ago
-
New mum Bencic wins first tour-level match since 2023 US Open21 minutes ago
-
Reddy's defiant maiden ton claws India back into 4th Australia Test21 minutes ago
-
Gaza hospital shut after Israeli raid, director held: health officials22 minutes ago
-
Cricket: New Zealand v Sri Lanka, 1st T20 scores42 minutes ago
-
Winter puts Syrians at risk of disease and death: WHO1 hour ago
-
Israeli forces detain director of north Gaza hospital2 hours ago
-
Reddy's defiant maiden ton claws India back into 4th Australia Test2 hours ago
-
Montenegro to extradite crypto entrepreneur Do Kwon to US3 hours ago
-
Last major health facility in north Gaza 'out of service': WHO3 hours ago
-
Armed conflict impacts on children reached record levels globally in 2024: UNICEF3 hours ago