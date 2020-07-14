UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian State Of Bihar To Go Into Lockdown

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 58 seconds ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 06:01 PM

Indian state of Bihar to go into lockdown

The northern Indian state of Bihar, which has a population around 125 million people, will go into a 15-day lockdown to combat coronavirus, its deputy chief minister said Tuesday

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :The northern Indian state of Bihar, which has a population around 125 million people, will go into a 15-day lockdown to combat coronavirus, its deputy chief minister said Tuesday.

"Bihar government has decided on a 15-day lockdown from July 16 to July 31. All city municipalities, district headquarters, block headquarters will stay under lockdown. The guidelines are being finalised," Sushil Kumar Modi tweeted.

The announcement came a few hours before the southern city and IT hub Bangalore was due to go into a week-long lockdown. Other states and cities have also imposed restrictions as India's caseload nears one million.

On Tuesday Bihar recorded a record 1,432 cases, the third consecutive day with more than 1,000 new infections, taking the impoverished state's total to almost 19,000 with 134 deaths according to the local health authorities.

"There is no medicine or vaccine for corona. We have to ensure that we cover our faces with masks, handkerchiefs or towels," the deputy chief minister said.

After imposing one of the world's strictest lockdowns in late March, India has been steadily easing rules to lessen the huge economic impact, particularly on hundreds of millions of poor Indians who lost their jobs.

But infections have continued to soar, passing 900,000 on Monday with almost 24,000 deaths, according to health ministry figures that many experts say underplay the severity of the situation.

Related Topics

India Chief Minister World Poor Bangalore Hub March July All From Government Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Senate Committee on Human Rights approves screenin ..

17 minutes ago

Al Dhafra Court of First Instance considers civil ..

17 minutes ago

SPC unveils 2nd Edition of Ithmar media training p ..

17 minutes ago

DEWA’s CEO, Indonesia’s Ambassador discuss mec ..

17 minutes ago

DLD launches &#039;Conflict of Interest &amp; Part ..

32 minutes ago

Ahsan Iqbal moves NAB to lodge reference against P ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.