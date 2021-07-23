(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) The Indian state of Kerala intends to sign an agreement with Russia to set up a local plant for manufacturing the Sputnik V vaccine, P Rajeev, the Kerala state industry minister, said.

"Talks began long back when there was a severe shortage of vaccines. Preliminary discussions are underway and terms and conditions are being discussed between both sides. Chief secretary and industries officials are in discussion with Russian officials, counsel general and [the Russian] direct investment board [fund]. Letter of intent (LOI) to be signed within 3 days," the minister was quoted by India Today portal as saying on Thursday.

The authorities already allocated 10 acres of land in Thonakkal Life Science Park near the city of Thiruvananthapuram for a possible factory, the minister said.

India approved the Sputnik V vaccine in April. The Russian Direct Investment Fund, which is responsible for marketing the vaccine overseas, already struck deals with a number of Indian pharmaceutical manufacturers, including Serum Institute of India, Gland Pharma, Hetero Biopharma, Panacea Biotec, Stelis Biopharma, Virchow Biotech and Morepen for localizing Sputnik V's production in the South Asian country.