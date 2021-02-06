Indian State of Telangana Starts Vaccinating Police Against Coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2021) A massive campaign to vaccinate over 93,000 police officers and firefighters kicked off on Saturday in the southcentral Indian state of Telangana, a Sputnik correspondent said.

The state began inoculating frontline workers in mid-January, starting with medical personnel. The state of more than 35 million plans to inoculate some 6,000 police personnel on the first day of the rollout.

State Health Minister Eatala Rajender was cited by the New Indian Express as saying on Saturday that almost all hospitals were free of coronavirus and the healthcare system was returning to normalcy.

India has confirmed 11,713 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with more than 10.8 million contracting the disease since the start of the outbreak. Almost 155,000 people have died. The country ranks second for the total number of infected.