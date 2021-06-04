Indian Strain Dominant in UK After Cases Almost Double Since Last Week

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) The Indian strain of the coronavirus has overtaken the British one as the dominant variant in the United Kingdom, with cases linked to the Delta mutation rising by 5,472 since last week to 12,431, Public Health England said Thursday.

"Although there is some regional variation, PHE experts now believe that Delta (VOC-21APR-02) has overtaken Alpha (VOC-20DEC-01) as the dominant SARS-CoV-2 variant in the UK," the agency said.

It said early evidence suggested that there might be an increased risk of hospitalization associated with the Delta mutation, compared to the UK variant Alpha. This week, 278 people with Delta were taken to the emergency ward, resulting in 94 admissions. Last week, there were 201 people and 43 admissions.