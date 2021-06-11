Indian Strain of Coronavirus 60% More Transmissible Than UK Variant - PHE Research

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) The Indian 'Delta' variant of the coronavirus is more than twice as contagious as the UK variant, Public Health England (PHE) reveals.

"New research from PHE suggests that the Delta variant is associated with an approximately 60% increased risk of household transmission compared to the Alpha variant. Growth rates for Delta cases are high across the regions, with regional estimates for doubling time ranging from 4.5 days to 11.5 days," PHE said on Friday.

According to the health regulator's data, the Delta variant currently accounts for more than 90 percent of new coronavirus cases in the UK.

However, so far, there has been no surge in hospitalizations.

"PHE will continue to monitor closely over the next few weeks, but the data currently suggest that the vaccination programme continues to mitigate the impact of this variant in populations who have high 2 dose vaccine coverage," the health regulator said.

According to the latest PHE data, cases of the Delta variant have gone up by 29,892 to 42,323 in the UK.

Overall, the UK has confirmed over 4.5 million COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, while the country's total coronavirus death toll stands at more than 128,000.