NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Indian students studying in Ukraine do not intend to leave the country despite an advisory issued by the Indian Embassy in Kiev amid Moscow-Kiev tensions, the Indian Express newspaper reported on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the embassy urged its citizens to temporarily leave Ukraine amid fears of an alleged invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

According to Arpit Katiyar, a student of Karazin Kharkiv National University, tense media coverage does not reflect the real situation in Ukraine, which continues to live normally, with all public facilities and transport functioning as usual.

Mahima Singh, a medical student from Bogomolets National Medical University in Kiev, said that the embassy should have reacted sooner as flight tickets to India have skyrocketed and "gone out of reach.

In the past few months, Western countries and Ukraine have accused Russia of deploying additional troops along the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for invasion. Moscow has repeatedly denied these allegations by saying that it has no intention of invading Ukraine while stressing that it has the right to move its troops within its national territory.

Russia has also expressed concerns over NATO military activity near its borders and ongoing military support to Ukraine, including an increase in the number of Western military advisers in the breakaway Donbas region and increased arms deliveries to Kiev.