Indian Students, SputnikPro Experts Discuss Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Media Industry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) The deputy head of Sputnik news websites, Tatiana Kukhareva, and the director of international cooperation, Vasily Pushkov, on Wednesday gave an online lecture on the impact of the coronavitus pandemic on the media industry to students of one of India's leading centers for training journalists, Jagannath International Management school (JIMS), as part of SputnikPro program for Indian universities.

The event was attended by JINS Director Ravi Kumar Dhar and the head of the university's Department of Media and Communication Studies, Neeru Johri. The session was moderated by the head of the Sputnik hub in New Delhi, Olga Dycheva.

The JIMS has become the first educational institution to sign a memorandum with Sputnik on long-term cooperation within the framework of SputnikPro.

During 2020, a series of master classes is planned as part of the course for future journalists.

SputnikPro is a project of the Sputnik international news agency and radio for journalists, students of relevant universities, press officers and media managers, aimed at exchanging experience and developing professional relations with foreign colleagues. The project is led by both heads of Sputnik divisions and other well-known Russian journalists and experts. Since March 2018, SputnikPro sessions and seminars have been held in 22 countries ” from Armenia to India, from Greece to China. In total, more than 3,000 participants from 80 countries attended its events.