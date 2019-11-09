UrduPoint.com
Indian Supreme Court Clears Way For Hindu Temple At Disputed Site

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 23 minutes ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 11:30 AM

Indian Supreme Court clears way for Hindu temple at disputed site

India's top court cleared the way on Saturday for a Hindu temple to be constructed at a hotly disputed holy site, in a huge victory for Hindu nationalists under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

New Delhi, Nov 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :India's top court cleared the way on Saturday for a Hindu temple to be constructed at a hotly disputed holy site, in a huge victory for Hindu nationalists under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Supreme Court ruled that the site in Ayodhya in northern India, where Hindu mobs destroyed a 460-year-old mosque in 1992, must be handed over to a trust to oversee the construction of a Hindu temple, subject to conditions.

A separate piece of land in Ayodhya would be given over to Muslim groups to build a new mosque, the court ruled in a historic judgement aimed at ending a bitter and decades-old legal and sectarian battle.

