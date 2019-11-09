Indian Supreme Court gives Babri Masjid land to Hindus, orders alternative land for Muslims

(@imziishan)

The Indian Supreme Court on Saturday ordered allotment of alternative land to Muslims for setting up of a mosque while deciding in favor of Hindus

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th November, 2019) The Indian Supreme Court on Saturday ordered allotment of alternative land to Muslims for setting up of a mosque while deciding in favor of Hindus.A five-judge bench pronounced its unanimous judgment that was reserved last month on the decades-old Ayodhya case involving the 1992 demolition of the Babri Masjid."Muslims should not be deprived of a structure; will get alternative site for masjid", the court ruled.The ruling said the Indian government will formulate a scheme in three months to set up a board of trustees for construction of temple at the disputed structure."Court should preserve balance," Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said while reading out the judgment.The court said Hindus have faith and belief that Lord Ram was born under the dome, adding that faith is a matter of individual belief.It said there is evidence that Ram Chabutra, Sita Rasoi were worshipped by the Hindus before the British came.

The court said evidence in the records shows that Hindus were in the possession of outer court of the disputed land."Arguments were made on archaeology report. Archaeological Survey of India's credentials are beyond doubt and its findings can't be neglected," the Indian Supreme Court said.The court said in its unanimous decision that titles can't be decided on faith and belief but on the claims.

The judgement stated that historical accounts indicate the belief of Hindus that Ayodhya was the birthplace of Lord Ram.The Indian SC dismissed plea of Shia Waqf Board on a claim to the Babri Masjid.The verdict said there is no evidence that Muslims abandoned mosque, adding that Hindus always believed birthplace of Lord Ram was in inner courtyard of mosque.According to the court it is clearly established that Muslims offered prayer inside inner courtyard and Hindus offered prayers in outer courtyard.