Indian Supreme Court Puts Controversial Farm Laws on Hold, Forms Panel to Resolve Dispute

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Indian Supreme Court on Tuesday suspended three farming laws that triggered months of mass protests in the country, and formed a committee to resolve the dispute between the authorities and farming unions, Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde said.

"We are going to suspend implementation of the three farm laws until further orders," Bobde said, reading from the order passed by the three-judge panel.

The chief justice also announced forming a committee to resolve the issue and look into arguments of protesting farmers. The four-member committee will include agricultural economist Ashok Gulati; Anil Ghanwat from the pro-government group Shetkari Sanghatana Maharashtra; farming union representative Bhupender Singh Mann; and Pramod Joshi, a former director for South Asia at the International food Policy Research Institute.

The controversial laws were passed by the parliament in September in a bid to give farmers the freedom to set prices for what they produce on their own and trade directly with private businesses without the government's middleman, the Agricultural Produce Market Committee. While shorter supply chains are generally considered a positive thing, the Indian regulator also used to supervise the supply-demand balance. Farmers now fear that a free-fall supply would drive prices down and the annulment of government-assured minimum prices would give private buyers the upper hand to manipulate the prices even more.

The government and farming unions held eight rounds of talks over the past months to resolve the issue � the authorities refused to withdraw laws but said that they were open to amendments, while farmers rejected anything other than the annulment of the laws.