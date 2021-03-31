UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian, Tajik Foreign Ministers Note Potential To Expand Economic Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi 4 seconds ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 05:10 PM

Indian, Tajik Foreign Ministers Note Potential to Expand Economic Cooperation

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Wednesday held a meeting with Foreign Minister of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Muhriddin and discussed ways to expand the bilateral economic cooperation.

Jaishankar is currently paying his first official visit to Tajikistan as the Indian foreign minister. Earlier in the day, he met with Tajikistan parliamentary speaker Zokirzoda Mahmadtohir Zoir and expressed appreciation for the strong parliamentary support for Indo-Tajik cooperation.

"Foreign Minister Sirojiddin and I shared a common view that while our bilateral strategic relations have grown and expanded over the years, there is potential for further strengthening our economic cooperation. We would encourage the business community, the chambers and trade bodies of both sides to engage more intensively with each other while the governments will continue to play a facilitating role," Jaishankar said after the meeting.

During the visit to Dushanbe, the Indian top diplomat also held meetings with Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon, Defence Minister Col. Gen. Sherali Mirzo and other top officials.

"Given our common interest in maintaining peace and security in the region, defense and security cooperation occupies a very important role in our overall cooperation matrix," Jaishankar said.

The Indian foreign minister also vowed to support Tajikistan within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) where Dushanbe is now holding the presidency and wished the country a successful organization of the upcoming SCO summit.

Related Topics

India Defence Minister Business Visit Dushanbe Tajikistan Shanghai Cooperation Organization Top

Recent Stories

Rashid Naseem dedicates his World Guinness Book Re ..

6 minutes ago

Collective efforts required to curb menace of begg ..

12 minutes ago

NAB Multan DG Atiq Ur Rahman transferred as DG (A& ..

2 minutes ago

Balochistan govt intends to provide 10k Qingqi ric ..

2 minutes ago

Fawad Chaudhry terms adaption of new technologies ..

2 minutes ago

Police seize fireworks material in faisalabad

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.