Indian Telecom Ministry Asks Companies to Stop Dealing With China Amid Fresh Row - Sources

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) The Indian Ministry of Communications asked state-run telecom companies BSNL and MTNL, as well private firms, to ban all deals with Chinese enterprises and equipment procurement from them amid the escalation of tensions between two Asian nations, the ministry's sources told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Old tenders will be canceled and China will not be allowed to participate in them, the sources also said.

The two countries have blamed each other for a Monday border clash, which resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian troops.

China did not say if there were casualties on its side, but media reported dozens of them. The Chinese Foreign Ministry said earlier on Wednesday that its head, Wang Yi, and his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, had agreed to look for a fair solution to the border dispute, which has soured relations between the two regional powers for decades.

Beijing and New Delhi held high-level military talks on the border tensions on June 6. The sides then reached a consensus to peacefully settle the crisis.