UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Telecom Ministry Asks Companies To Stop Dealing With China Amid Fresh Row - Sources

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 10:30 PM

Indian Telecom Ministry Asks Companies to Stop Dealing With China Amid Fresh Row - Sources

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) The Indian Ministry of Communications asked state-run telecom companies BSNL and MTNL, as well private firms, to ban all deals with Chinese enterprises and equipment procurement from them amid the escalation of tensions between two Asian nations, the ministry's sources told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Old tenders will be canceled and China will not be allowed to participate in them, the sources also said.

The two countries have blamed each other for a Monday border clash, which resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian troops.

China did not say if there were casualties on its side, but media reported dozens of them. The Chinese Foreign Ministry said earlier on Wednesday that its head, Wang Yi, and his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, had agreed to look for a fair solution to the border dispute, which has soured relations between the two regional powers for decades.

Beijing and New Delhi held high-level military talks on the border tensions on June 6. The sides then reached a consensus to peacefully settle the crisis.

Related Topics

India China New Delhi June Border Media All From Asia

Recent Stories

Sharjah Islamic Bank successfully prices $500 mill ..

33 minutes ago

Child Visitation Centers of ADJD provide specialis ..

33 minutes ago

ADDED regulates reopening of restaurants, cafeteri ..

2 hours ago

UAE Pro League committee holds meeting on current ..

2 hours ago

Champions League to resume on August 7

2 hours ago

Noura Al Kaabi chairs Extraordinary Virtual Confer ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.