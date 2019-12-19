Indian Telecommunications Firms Say Ordered to Partly Suspend Mobile Services in New Delhi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Two of India's largest mobile communications operators - Vodafone India and Bharti Airtel - have been ordered to suspended services in a number of districts in New Delhi on Thursday, amid widespread protests against a controversial amendment to the country's citizenship law.

"As per the directive received from the Government, Services are stopped at few locations (Jamia, Saheen bagh, Bawana, Seelampur, Jaffrabad, Mandi House and part of Walled city). As a result of this you will not be able to use services till 1pm at these locations," Vodafone India said on Twitter, replying to a user.

Bharti Airtel's Twitter account also posted a similar message. The operators did not provide a cause for the service limitations.

"We're complying with instructions received from govt. authorities on suspending Voice, SMS and data in certain areas in Delhi. Once the suspension orders are lifted, our services will be fully up and running. We're sorry about the inconvenience," the telecommunications company wrote.

Twitter users have reported service limitations in eastern, northeastern and central parts of New Delhi.

City representatives have yet to comment officially on the matter.

According to Indian media, the service blackouts are related to widespread protests due to take on Thursday against the adoption of a new law expediting citizenship to non-Muslim irregular migrants. Many shops and subway stations are reportedly closed in the Indian capital during the protests.

On Wednesday, Indian authorities strengthened security measures in the capital after 2,000 protesters clashed with police in the northeastern district of Seelampur.

Citizens are protesting against proposed amendments to India's citizenship law that has passed both the upper and lower chambers of parliament. The amendment states that non-Muslim irregular migrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan have the right to apply for Indian citizenship. The amendment has enraged India's large Muslim population, who claim that the new law violates the constitution. Human rights watchdogs and the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom have also criticized the new law.