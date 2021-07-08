UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Top Diplomat Says Russia's Sputnik V Beneficial To Whole International Community

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 09:57 PM

Indian Top Diplomat Says Russia's Sputnik V Beneficial to Whole International Community

The benefits of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V extend to the whole international community, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) The benefits of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V extend to the whole international community, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Thursday.

While speaking on joint Indian-Russian projects at the Institute of World Economy and International Relations of the Russian academy of Sciences in Moscow, the diplomat said that Sputnik V, used in the Indian vaccination campaign since April 12, brings good results not only to the country's healthcare, but also the rest of the world.

India launched its vaccination campaign in January.

Besides Sputnik V, it also uses such vaccines as the Indian-produced version of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine, and Indian-developed Covaxin.

So far, Sputnik V has been approved in 68 countries. According to an interim analysis from a trial published in The Lancet medical journal, the vaccine has 91.6% efficacy. Meanwhile, the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, which developed Sputnik V, and the Russian Direct Investment Fund have reported that Sputnik V has 97.6% efficacy.

Related Topics

India World Moscow Russia January April From

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler honours Lt. General Saif Al Sha’far

60 minutes ago

Unidentified Space Debris Passes Close to Internat ..

3 minutes ago

Ukraine, NATO Commanders Discuss Increase in Milit ..

3 minutes ago

Number of US Weekly Jobless Claims Increases Again ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan, Afghanistan sign protocol for six-month ..

9 minutes ago

CIA police held two outlaws

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.