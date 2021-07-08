(@FahadShabbir)

The benefits of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V extend to the whole international community, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) The benefits of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V extend to the whole international community, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Thursday.

While speaking on joint Indian-Russian projects at the Institute of World Economy and International Relations of the Russian academy of Sciences in Moscow, the diplomat said that Sputnik V, used in the Indian vaccination campaign since April 12, brings good results not only to the country's healthcare, but also the rest of the world.

India launched its vaccination campaign in January.

Besides Sputnik V, it also uses such vaccines as the Indian-produced version of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine, and Indian-developed Covaxin.

So far, Sputnik V has been approved in 68 countries. According to an interim analysis from a trial published in The Lancet medical journal, the vaccine has 91.6% efficacy. Meanwhile, the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, which developed Sputnik V, and the Russian Direct Investment Fund have reported that Sputnik V has 97.6% efficacy.