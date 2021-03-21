UrduPoint.com
Indian Transport Alerted About Cyberintrusions With 'Possible Malicious Intentions'

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2021) India's cybersecurity center has alerted the national transport sector about attempts to intrude the system with "possible malicious intentions," the road transport ministry reported on Sunday.

"Ministry of Road Transport and Highways received an alert from CERT-In [Indian Computer Emergency Response Team] regarding targeted intrusion activities directed towards Indian Transport sector with possible malicious intentions. The Ministry has advised departments and organisations under transport sector to strengthen the security posture of their infrastructure," the press release read.

All state transport companies, testing agencies and automobile manufacturers were told to take action and maintain security audit of IT systems, regularly submitting reports to the ministry.

