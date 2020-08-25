Indian Troops Equipped With Russian MANPADS Deployed to Chinese Border - Reports

India has deployed troops armed with Russian-made Igla man-portable air defense systems to the border with China as the two try to disengage forces along the line of actual control, ANI reported on Tuesday, citing sources

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) India has deployed troops armed with Russian-made Igla man-portable air defense systems to the border with China as the two try to disengage forces along the line of actual control, ANI reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

"Indian troops armed with the Russian-origin Igla air defence system have been deployed on the crucial heights along the border to take care of any enemy aircraft trying to violate the Indian air space there," the sources said.

According to the news agency, India has also deployed radars and surface-to-air missile systems to the area. In addition, Su-30MKI fighters have been on standby in the region since May.

Clashes on the Indian-Chinese border flared up in May, leaving dozens of soldiers injured on both sides. The tensions came to a head in mid-June, when 20 Indian servicemen died during a confrontation that also led to an unspecified number of fatalities among Chinese troops.