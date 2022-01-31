UrduPoint.com

Indian Troops Martyr Five More Kashmiri Youths In  IIOJ&K

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 31, 2022 | 01:46 PM

Gujar and Bakarwal families have been continuing their sit-in protest since they were rendered homeless by the authorities at Roop Nagar in Jammu almost three weeks ago

ISLAMABAD:(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 31st, 2022) In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism have martyred five more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama and Budgam districts.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops during cordon and search operations martyred four youth in the Naira area of Pulwama and one youth in Charar-e-Sharief area of Budgam.

In a message from New Delhi's infamous Tihar jail, APHC Vice Chairman Shabbir Ahmad Shah paid rich tributes to the martyrs of Pulwama and Budgam and said the Indian fascist regime through its over one million troops is engaged in widespread death and destruction in the territory.

Meanwhile, Gujar and Bakarwal families have been continuing their sit-in protest since they were rendered homeless by the authorities at Roop Nagar in Jammu almost three weeks ago. The affected families are demanding return of their land for reconstruction of shelter for them and their cattle.

On the other hand, in a tweet Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, attacked the Modi-led government over a report publshed in New York Times, which revealed that the BJP government bought the Pegasus spy tool in 2017 as part of a deal with Israel, and indulged in spying on Primary democratic institutions, politicians and public.

The Congress leader termed the act as treason on part of the Modi government in India.

The international community should take decisive measures to resolutely stop India from seriously violating the fundamental human rights of Kashmiris especially their right to survival.

These views were expressed by Visiting Professor at Southwest University, Cheng Xizhong in an article.

Professor Cheng noted that five innocent Kashmiris in Pulwama and Budgam in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) were killed extra judicially by the Indian occupation forces. He said Kashmiris have completely lost their freedom and the most basic human rights.

In January this year alone, the Indian occupation forces have martyred at least 23 Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

