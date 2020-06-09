Indian troops martyr four more youth in occupied Kashmir, toll climbs to 9

(@fidahassanain)

Pakistan Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has strongly condemned the Indian forces’ brutality in Occupied Valley, saying that the extremist face of India has been exposed to the world.

SRINAGAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 9th, 2020) In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred four more Kashmiri youth in Shopian district, raising the toll to 9 in the past twenty-four hours, the reports said here on Tuesday.

The youth were killed by the troops during a cordon and search operation in Pinjoora area of the district. Five youth were martyred by the troops in the same area, yesterday (Sunday).

Earlier, three Indian troops were critically injured in a clash in the same area of the district.

The authorities also suspended all mobile internet services in the district while the operation was going on till the reports last came in.

Meanwhile, Indian troops continued their cordon and search operations in Srinagar, Baramulla, Bandipore, Kupwara, Ganderbal, Budgam, Islamabad, Pulwama, Kulgam, Ramban, Rajouri, Poonch, Kisthwar, Doda and other several towns and villages of the territory.

On the other hand, two Indian army officers separately committed suicide by shooting themselves with their service rifles in Poonch and Pulwama districts, in single day, today.

These two incidents raised the number of such deaths among Indian troops and police personnel in occupied Kashmir to 454 since January 2007.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have urged the international community to intervene urgent basis to stop bloodshed in Occupied Kashmir.

In separate statements, Hurriyat leaders and organizations expressed grave concern over stepped-up human rights violations and wanton killing of Kashmiri youth by the Indian forces in Kashmir.

They said systematic killing of Kashmiri youth by Indian forces is part of India’s nefarious design to alter demography of the disputed territory.

In response to Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said the extremist face of India stands exposed before the world.

He said the recent killing of nine innocent Kashmiri youth at the hands of Indian occupation forces in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir is an extreme persecution. He said the use of pellet guns, tear gas and other atrocities against the innocent Kashmiris raising voice for their democratic right speaks volume of Indian crimes against humanity.

He said whilst the world is grappling with Coronavirus, India on the other hand is trampling the basic human rights in the occupied territory. He said the world should take notice of the situation.

The Information Minister said India cannot stop the great struggle of Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination through such tyrannical tactics. He said the Kashmiris will reach their destination.