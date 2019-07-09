UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Tycoon Adani Rejects Australian Mine Criticism

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 38 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 06:22 PM

Indian tycoon Adani rejects Australian mine criticism

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani rejected criticism over the environmental impact of a huge coal mine planned by his company in Australia, saying renewables can't meet all his country's energy needs

New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Indian billionaire Gautam Adani rejected criticism over the environmental impact of a huge coal mine planned by his company in Australia, saying renewables can't meet all his country's energy needs.

Conservationists have condemned the Adani plan, saying it will contribute to global warming, threaten local vulnerable species, and impact the already-damaged Great Barrier Reef.

Adani aims to import tens of millions of tonnes of coal annually from the Carmichael mine in Queensland to power India's booming but energy-starved economy.

"Renewable energy is good for the nation, but it can't meet our baseload power needs," Adani told Bloomberg news in an interview published on Tuesday.

The project, fiercely debated for almost a decade, comes as investors and even energy companies are moving away from fossil fuels amid concern about climate change.

The vast open cut mine is slated to produce up to 60 million tonnes of coal a year.

Coupled with the construction of a railway link, it could open up a swathe of north-eastern Australia to further exploitation and new mining projects.

Adani, who started as a Mumbai diamond trader, also rejected claims that his multi-billion-dollar investment will be unprofitable because of the mine's poor-quality coal and low prices.

"If the project wasn't viable, we wouldn't have pursued it," he told Bloomberg.

Related Topics

India Mumbai Australia Import Company All From Million

Recent Stories

Senior US Diplomat, Russia Deputy Foreign Minister ..

41 seconds ago

Minister inspects cement factory's pollution contr ..

43 seconds ago

Pesco teams unearth180 domestic, commercial connec ..

44 seconds ago

UAE Central Bank Higher Sharia Authority holds 5th ..

23 minutes ago

Birds just wanna have fun: like humans, cockatoos ..

46 seconds ago

Cricket analysts appreciate green shirts

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.