Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 17, 2022 | 01:30 AM

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2022) Indian tycoon Gautam Adani has surpassed Amazon founder Jeff Bezos as the world's second richest man, making him his country's first person to reach such an elevated level in global wealth, the Bloomberg Billionaires Index showed Friday.

Adani, who began the year on the 14th spot of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, has a current estimated fortune of $146.9 billion that trails only the $260 billion controlled by Elon Musk, the founder of electric carmaker Tesla and the present richest person in the world, the index showed.

News service Bloomberg, which published the billionaires' index, reported that Adani's worth climbed after shares of his flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd. surged to a record high this week. Some of Adani's group companies have also climbed more than 1,000% in value since 2020, the report added.

Bezos's net worth, meanwhile, dropped to $145.8 billion at last count as a renewed selloff in the shares of Big Tech companies on Wall Street hammered the fortunes of the richest Americans in the sector. Shares of Amazon, on their own, are down more than 25% this year.

