Indian Tycoon Ratan Tata Dies At 86
Muhammad Irfan Published October 10, 2024 | 11:10 AM
NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Indian business tycoon Ratan Tata, the former chairman of Tata Group, has died aged 86, according to a statement from the conglomerate.
“It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr. Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation,” said a statement issued late Wednesday by Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran.
“With an unwavering commitment to excellence, integrity and innovation, the Tata Group under his stewardship expanded its global footprint while always remaining true to its moral compass,” it said.
Tata was admitted this week to a hospital in Mumbai city in western India, where he died Wednesday night.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Tata “was a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being.”
“He provided stable leadership to one of India’s oldest and most prestigious business houses,” he wrote on X.
In 2011, the Economist magazine said under Ratan Tata, the “business group that bears his name has transformed itself from an Indian giant into a global powerhouse.”
In December 2012, Tata retired as chairman of Tata Sons and then served as interim chairman beginning October 2016, and in 2017, he returned to retirement. He then remained as chairman emeritus of Tata Sons and chairman of Tata Trusts.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024
CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience
Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks
PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms
YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest
Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai
Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj
Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024
Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments
Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day
High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..
More Stories From World
-
Mets advance on Lindor grand slam, Yankees and Tigers win24 minutes ago
-
Home is far away for Madagascar in AFCON qualifying24 minutes ago
-
Youth facing unprecedented wave of violence, UN envoy warns34 minutes ago
-
Trump rules out second US presidential debate with Harris34 minutes ago
-
EU talks deportation hubs to stem migration34 minutes ago
-
Lindor powers Mets past Phillies into NL Championship Series1 hour ago
-
'Sleeper agent' bots on X fuel US election misinformation, study says1 hour ago
-
'No end to hell’ in besieged northern Gaza, says UNRWA chief2 hours ago
-
AT UN, Pakistan demands probe into ‘theft and illicit sale’ of nuclear materials in India2 hours ago
-
Argentina MPs back Milei's veto of university funding2 hours ago
-
Nobel literature jury may go for non-Western writer2 hours ago
-
Nobel chemistry winner sees engineered proteins solving tough problems2 hours ago