Indian, UK Prime Ministers Discuss FTA, Strategic Partnership

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a telephone conversation with newly elected UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during which both leaders discussed issues ranging from trade to bilateral partnership.

"Glad to speak to @RishiSunak today. Congratulated him on assuming charge as UK PM. We will work together to further strengthen our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. We also agreed on the importance of early conclusion of a comprehensive and balanced FTA (free trade agreement)," Modi said on Twitter.

On Monday, 42-year-old former finance minister Sunak became the head of the ruling Conservative Party, and UK's youngest prime minister since 1812 and the first prime minister of Indian origin.

Sunak became the only candidate to run for the post after House of Commons' leader Penny Mordaunt withdrew her candidacy.

Sunak is the third UK prime minister to hold the office this year. On October 20, Liz Truss announced her resignation, less than two months after her appointment as Boris Johnson's successor, becoming the shortest-serving head of government in UK history.