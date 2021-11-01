UrduPoint.com

Indian, UK Prime Ministers Meet At COP26 Summit In Glasgow - New Delhi

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 10:24 PM

Indian, UK Prime Ministers Meet at COP26 Summit in Glasgow - New Delhi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart, Boris Johnson, met on Monday at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow to discuss various topics, including global challenges, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart, Boris Johnson, met on Monday at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow to discuss various topics, including global challenges, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday.

"Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi met Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, The Rt Hon Boris Johnson MP on the sidelines of the COP26 World Leaders Summit in Glasgow on 1 November 2021," the ministry said in a statement.

Modi praised Johnson's successful efforts to organize the summit, as well as his commitment and "personal leadership" in dealing with climate change. India is ready to cooperate with the United Kingdom in climate-related fields, including finance, technology, energy transition in various formats, including the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure - a group of countries, UN agencies, institutions, banks, and members of the private sector striving for disaster-resilient infrastructure, the ministry added.

The prime ministers discussed the so-called Roadmap 2030, a plan for bilateral cooperation in a set of areas until the end of the decade, adopted in May of this year. The officials paid particular attention to trade, economy, health, defense, and security areas, according to the ministry.

Modi and Johnson touched upon current regional and international issues, including the situation in Afghanistan, the Indo-Pacific region, as well as the fight against terrorism and post-pandemic economic revival.

Modi again extended to Johnson an invitation to India, the statement read.

The COP26 is set to be held until November 12.

Related Topics

India Afghanistan Prime Minister World Technology United Nations Narendra Modi Glasgow United Kingdom May November

Recent Stories

UAE announces return of diplomats, citizens from L ..

UAE announces return of diplomats, citizens from Lebanon

13 minutes ago
 Opposition's anti-govt propaganda will fail: Gover ..

Opposition's anti-govt propaganda will fail: Governor

3 minutes ago
 Female voters' registration increases by 40 percen ..

Female voters' registration increases by 40 percent in last 100 days: NADRA chai ..

6 minutes ago
 UN chief calls for vaccine equity as global corona ..

UN chief calls for vaccine equity as global coronavirus deaths exceed 5 million

6 minutes ago
 Ombudsman vows to provide better facilities to peo ..

Ombudsman vows to provide better facilities to people

6 minutes ago
 Pfizer Now Shipping 15Mln COVID-19 Vaccine Doses f ..

Pfizer Now Shipping 15Mln COVID-19 Vaccine Doses for Children in US - White Hous ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.