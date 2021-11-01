Indian, UK Prime Ministers Meet at COP26 Summit in Glasgow - New Delhi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart, Boris Johnson, met on Monday at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow to discuss various topics, including global challenges, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart, Boris Johnson, met on Monday at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow to discuss various topics, including global challenges, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday.

"Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi met Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, The Rt Hon Boris Johnson MP on the sidelines of the COP26 World Leaders Summit in Glasgow on 1 November 2021," the ministry said in a statement.

Modi praised Johnson's successful efforts to organize the summit, as well as his commitment and "personal leadership" in dealing with climate change. India is ready to cooperate with the United Kingdom in climate-related fields, including finance, technology, energy transition in various formats, including the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure - a group of countries, UN agencies, institutions, banks, and members of the private sector striving for disaster-resilient infrastructure, the ministry added.

The prime ministers discussed the so-called Roadmap 2030, a plan for bilateral cooperation in a set of areas until the end of the decade, adopted in May of this year. The officials paid particular attention to trade, economy, health, defense, and security areas, according to the ministry.

Modi and Johnson touched upon current regional and international issues, including the situation in Afghanistan, the Indo-Pacific region, as well as the fight against terrorism and post-pandemic economic revival.

Modi again extended to Johnson an invitation to India, the statement read.

The COP26 is set to be held until November 12.