Indian University teacher calls Muslim student "terrorist"

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 28th, 2022) A video clip of a professor calling a Muslim student "terrorist" has gone viral on the social media.

The student is seen showing strong reaction to the teacher for calling him "terrorist" in the class.

The teacher said he just called him as he was his son to which the student responded, "would you call your son terrorist?".

The student said that calling a Muslim student is not a funny thing because many things are already being done against the Muslims in India.

It may be mentioned here that Muslim minority in India has been facing countless challenges and has been under persecution since BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi came into power.