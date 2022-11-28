UrduPoint.com

Indian University Teacher Calls Muslim Student "terrorist"

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 28, 2022 | 12:48 PM

Indian University teacher calls Muslim student "terrorist"

The video clip in which the Muslim student shows reaction in the class has gone viral on the social media.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 28th, 2022) A video clip of a professor calling a Muslim student "terrorist" has gone viral on the social media.

The student is seen showing strong reaction to the teacher for calling him "terrorist" in the class.

The teacher said he just called him as he was his son to which the student responded, "would you call your son terrorist?".

The student said that calling a Muslim student is not a funny thing because many things are already being done against the Muslims in India.

It may be mentioned here that Muslim minority in India has been facing countless challenges and has been under persecution since BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi came into power.

Related Topics

India Terrorist Prime Minister Minority Social Media Narendra Modi Student May Muslim Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs seizes marijuana stuffed in pineappl ..

Dubai Customs seizes marijuana stuffed in pineapples

3 minutes ago
 Discovering diverse stories around the world; Infi ..

Discovering diverse stories around the world; Infinix X Discovery Global Vlog Ch ..

8 minutes ago
 ARY ZAP awarded live-streaming rights for Pakistan ..

ARY ZAP awarded live-streaming rights for Pakistan's upcoming series

41 minutes ago
 England players start training sessions at Rawalpi ..

England players start training sessions at Rawalpindi stadium

53 minutes ago
 PDM won't allow Imran Khan to dissolve provincial ..

PDM won't allow Imran Khan to dissolve provincial assemblies for his ego: Ahsan ..

2 hours ago
 Railways get 46 modern passenger coaches from Chin ..

Railways get 46 modern passenger coaches from China

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.