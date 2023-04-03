Indian, US Air Forces to Conduct Joint Exercises in West Bengal - Air Force

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) The air forces of India and the United States will carry out joint exercises involving Indian Sukhoi-30 and US F-15 fighter jets, senior Indian Air Force officials told New Delhi-based news agency ANI News.

"A squadron of the US Air Force's F-15 Strike Eagle fighter aircraft will be arriving at the Kalaikunda airbase in West Bengal for the Cope India series of wargames where the Indian side would be mainly fielding its Russian-origin Sukhoi-30 jets," the officials said.

The exercises will start on April 10 with the aim of enhancing the interoperability of the two countries' air forces, the the officials said, adding that India might also involve its LCA Tejas multirole fighter jets.

Cope India started in 2004 as a US-Indian bilateral military training exercise and was held in 2005, 2006, 2009, 2018 and 2019, when it was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The bilateral training format has been evolving since 2004 and now encompasses exchanges between the experts of the two countries, airdrop training and air mobility training.

The joint exercises come amid Washington's recent efforts to strengthen military ties with New Delhi. On Friday, US Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith said that the alliance was open to more cooperation with India, provided it expressed its interest.