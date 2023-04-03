UrduPoint.com

Indian, US Air Forces To Conduct Joint Exercises In West Bengal - Air Force

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2023 | 09:05 PM

Indian, US Air Forces to Conduct Joint Exercises in West Bengal - Air Force

The air forces of India and the United States will carry out joint exercises involving Indian Sukhoi-30 and US F-15 fighter jets, senior Indian Air Force officials told New Delhi-based news agency ANI News

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) The air forces of India and the United States will carry out joint exercises involving Indian Sukhoi-30 and US F-15 fighter jets, senior Indian Air Force officials told New Delhi-based news agency ANI News.

"A squadron of the US Air Force's F-15 Strike Eagle fighter aircraft will be arriving at the Kalaikunda airbase in West Bengal for the Cope India series of wargames where the Indian side would be mainly fielding its Russian-origin Sukhoi-30 jets," the officials said.

The exercises will start on April 10 with the aim of enhancing the interoperability of the two countries' air forces, the the officials said, adding that India might also involve its LCA Tejas multirole fighter jets.

Cope India started in 2004 as a US-Indian bilateral military training exercise and was held in 2005, 2006, 2009, 2018 and 2019, when it was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The bilateral training format has been evolving since 2004 and now encompasses exchanges between the experts of the two countries, airdrop training and air mobility training.

The joint exercises come amid Washington's recent efforts to strengthen military ties with New Delhi. On Friday, US Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith said that the alliance was open to more cooperation with India, provided it expressed its interest.

Related Topics

India NATO Washington New Delhi Alliance Eagle United States April 2018 2019

Recent Stories

Kirby Says White House Watching Trump Situation Cl ..

Kirby Says White House Watching Trump Situation Closely

5 minutes ago
 Kirby Says US Was Informed in Advance of OPEC+ Dec ..

Kirby Says US Was Informed in Advance of OPEC+ Decision to Cut Production

4 minutes ago
 Police arrest accused in Attock

Police arrest accused in Attock

4 minutes ago
 National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf pays ..

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf pays tribute to Bhutto on death an ..

4 minutes ago
 2nd phase of Polio vaccination drive starts

2nd phase of Polio vaccination drive starts

4 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator M ..

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar , Hawkins ex ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.