UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian, US Defense Ministers Discuss Kashmir During Phone Talks - Indian Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 08:23 PM

Indian, US Defense Ministers Discuss Kashmir During Phone Talks - Indian Ministry

The Indian and US defense chiefs touched upon the status of Kashmir during a phone conversation on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Indian ministry said

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) The Indian and US defense chiefs touched upon the status of Kashmir during a phone conversation on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Indian ministry said.

It comes a day after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi complained to US President Donald Trump in a phone call about anti-Indian rhetoric by unnamed leaders in the region.

During his conversation with US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh reiterated that India's revocation of the special status of the part of Kashmir under its control was "an internal matter." They discussed also military cooperation and plans for a joint exercise later this year.

"U.S. Secretary of Defense appreciated India's position that the recent developments in Jammu & Kashmir are an internal matter of India. He hoped that any issue between India and Pakistan will be resolved bilaterally," the spokesperson said.

Pakistan reacted angrily to India downgrading the Muslim-majority region to a territory and promised to protect Kashmiris. It expelled the Indian ambassador, halted bilateral trade and, more recently, promised to raise the issue with the International Court of Justice.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Prime Minister Narendra Modi Trump Jammu Court

Recent Stories

Burkina Faso's Terrorist Attack Kills 24 Troops - ..

2 minutes ago

Modernizing security system to improve CPEC Projec ..

2 minutes ago

Spanish Woman Dies of Listeriosis After Eating Mea ..

2 minutes ago

Supreme Court maintains life imprisonment of convi ..

2 minutes ago

AJK Prime Minister urges peace-loving nations to t ..

35 minutes ago

Spain's Left-Wing Podemos Offers to Resume Gov't C ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.