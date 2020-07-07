UrduPoint.com
Indian, US Diplomats To Hold Talks Later Tuesday - Diplomatic Sources

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 10:50 AM

Indian, US Diplomats to Hold Talks Later Tuesday - Diplomatic Sources

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) India and the United States will hold Foreign Office Consultations later on Tuesday, sources from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs told Sputnik.

The Indian side will be led by Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla while the US side will be led by Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale.

