Indian, US Senior Officials Discuss Situation in Ukraine, Afghanistan - Foreign Minister

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Thursday discussed Ukraine, Afghanistan, and South Asia with a delegation of American lawmakers, headed by US Senator Kirsten Gillibrand.

"Hosted a US Congressional delegation led by @SenGillibrand. Detailed exchange of views on Ukraine, Afghanistan, South Asia and our bilateral cooperation," Jaishankar tweeted.

The official added that he informed the lawmakers "of various dimensions of India's development and progress."

The discussion took place after a recent 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue of Indian and American foreign and defense ministers on April 12, where the officials reviewed mutual efforts to respond to the worsening humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and assessed its broader implications, calling for a cessation of hostilities in the country.