Indian, Uzbek Leaders to Hold Virtual Summit on Friday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will meet by video on Friday to discuss cooperation in the post-pandemic world, the Indian Foreign Ministry said.

"This will be the first bilateral 'Virtual Summit' meeting between India and a Central Asian country.

The leaders will discuss the entire spectrum of bilateral relationship, including strengthening of India-Uzbekistan cooperation in the post-COVID world," a press release read.

The summit will see the two nations finalize several intergovernamental agreements and memorandums of understanding.

The two countries have a dynamically evolving strategic partnership, the ministry said. Prime Minister Modi visited Uzbekistan in 2015 and 2016 after assuming office in 2014. President Mirziyoyev came to India in 2018 and 2019.