UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian, Uzbek Leaders To Hold Virtual Summit On Friday

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 10:19 PM

Indian, Uzbek Leaders to Hold Virtual Summit on Friday

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will meet by video on Friday to discuss cooperation in the post-pandemic world, the Indian Foreign Ministry said

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will meet by video on Friday to discuss cooperation in the post-pandemic world, the Indian Foreign Ministry said.

"This will be the first bilateral 'Virtual Summit' meeting between India and a Central Asian country.

The leaders will discuss the entire spectrum of bilateral relationship, including strengthening of India-Uzbekistan cooperation in the post-COVID world," a press release read.

The summit will see the two nations finalize several intergovernamental agreements and memorandums of understanding.

The two countries have a dynamically evolving strategic partnership, the ministry said. Prime Minister Modi visited Uzbekistan in 2015 and 2016 after assuming office in 2014. President Mirziyoyev came to India in 2018 and 2019.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister World Narendra Modi Uzbekistan 2016 2015 2018 2019 Asia

Recent Stories

Emirati Parliamentary Division participates in ‘ ..

6 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Rashid attends graduation of 35 DEWA st ..

6 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak honours Fakhr Al Watan Office w ..

21 minutes ago

French Cabinet Approves Draft Law on Tackling Extr ..

1 minute ago

Belarusian Interior Ministry Says Detained Man Sus ..

1 minute ago

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi launches first UAE ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.