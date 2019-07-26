UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Villagers Beat Tigress To Death After Attacks

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 03:44 PM

Indian villagers beat tigress to death after attacks

Indian police made four arrests on Friday after a mob of villagers brutally beat to death a tigress that had attacked local people

New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Indian police made four arrests on Friday after a mob of villagers brutally beat to death a tigress that had attacked local people.

As a mobile phone video of the bloody incident went viral on social media, officials said one of nine people injured by the tigress earlier had died in hospital.

It is the latest in a growing number of man-versus-beast showdowns in India, which experts blame on shrinking habitat and food shortages for wildlife.

The tigress attacked people after straying out of the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve park in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, district magistrate Vaibhav Srivastava told AFP.

Dozens of armed people surrounded the animal after it entered their village, chased it and bludgeoned it to death with wooden batons and spears, he said.

Thirty-three people were wanted over the killing of the tigress and four had been arrested so far, the magistrate added, saying the villagers were scared and angry after the attacks on humans.

The phone video showed people battering the animal as it lay nearly motionless on the ground.

Its corpse was cremated so the animal's organs did not get into the hands of smugglers, officials said.

Around 30 people were killed by tigers in India in 2018, and more than 60 tigers have died or been killed so far this year across the country.

In one case last month a tigress and her two cubs died after villagers poisoned the carcass of a cow the animals had hunted a day earlier.

Tigers were close to extinction in India a few years ago due to poaching.

But the country is now home to more than half the world's tiger population with more than 2,220 found in special reserves in a 2014 census.

The world tiger population has been reduced from about 100,000 at the start of the 20th century to barely 4,000, according to the World Wildlife Fund.

Related Topics

India Injured Century World Police Mobile Social Media Died Pilibhit 2018 From

Recent Stories

The Super-Stylish Vivo S1 is Now Official in Pakis ..

49 seconds ago

Joint Statement by the United Arab Emirates and th ..

14 minutes ago

Tunisia prepares for polls after death of presiden ..

13 seconds ago

First TurkStream Pipeline Expected to Launch Janua ..

14 seconds ago

Ireland set 182 to win England Test at Lord's

16 seconds ago

NAB returns to respective departments a sum of ..

21 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.