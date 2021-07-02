Indian Watchdog Refuses to Grant Emergency Use Authorization to Sputnik Light Vaccine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) The subject expert committee of the Indian Central Drugs Standards Organization (CDSCO) has not granted an emergency use authorization to Russia's Sputnik Light one-component vaccine against the coronavirus.

"After detailed deliberation the committee recommended that the firm should present the safety, immunogenicity efficacy data of phase III clinical trials of Sputnik Light that is being carried out in Russia for considering the proposal for grant of MA in the country," the committee said, as quoted by The Hindustan Times newspaper.

The committee said it was aware of the fact that Sputnik Light was the same as component 1 of the Sputnik V vaccine, adding that the phase III efficacy trial was underway in Russia and the exact data were yet to be presented.

Sputnik Light has showed 79.4% efficacy in preventing COVID-19, higher than some other two-dose vaccines, according to the Russian Direct Investment Fund, which markets Russian vaccines abroad.