Indian Water Conservation Minister Blames Deadly Dam Break in Maharashtra State on Crabs

Indian Maharashtra Water Conservation Minister Tanaji Sawant said that the recent dam break that claimed the lives of 18 people occurred because of the activity of a large number of crabs that had gathered around the structure

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) Indian Maharashtra Water Conservation Minister Tanaji Sawant said that the recent dam break that claimed the lives of 18 people occurred because of the activity of a large number of crabs that had gathered around the structure.

The Tiware dam in India's west-central Maharashtra state breached due to heavy rain late Tuesday and caused a flood-like situation in seven downstream villages, washing 12 houses away. Volunteers, police and rescue services are currently working on site in order to help those affected.

"There were no leakages earlier. Leakage happened after a large number of crabs gathered around the dam.

Locals brought the issue to our notice and our department acted on it. The incident is unfortunate," Sawant said as quoted by the Hindustan Times newspaper.

Late June, heavy monsoon rains caused massive flooding in southern and western Indian regions. Maharashtra's Mumbai, the biggest city in India, faced serious transportation problems, collapses of residential buildings, and closures of many public and private institutions. As of today, more than 30 people have died within the last week in Maharashtra state due to bad weather.