Indian Woman Dies Of Heart Attack After Receiving Fake Call Of Her Daughter’s Arrest
,
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 04, 2024 | 05:35 PM
Indian media report unfortuante incident took place in Agra city of Uttar Pradesh
MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 4th, 2024) A woman in India passed away after suffering a heart attack when she was falsely informed about her daughter's arrest and extorted for ransom for her release on Friday.
The Indian media reported that the tragic incident took place in the city of Agra, Uttar Pradesh, where an unknown person contacted Malti Verma via WhatsApp call, telling her that her daughter had been arrested on charges of running a prostitution ring.
The reports said that the caller falsely claimed to be a police officer and told Malti Verma that if she wanted to save her daughter from the case, she needed to send one INR100,000 to a given account.
Otherwise, a video of her daughter would be leaked.
Indian media further reported that Malti Verma's son, Deepanshu, said his mother worked at a government school and received the call while she was at work. She became anxious, but he reassured her that he had spoken to his sister, who was fine and at college, and that the call was fake and a fraud.
Despite Deepanshu's reassurances, his mother remained deeply distressed, and when she returned home from school, she suffered a heart attack and passed away.
Recent Stories
Anushka Sharma shocked by Karan Johar's revelation about senior actor’s longti ..
Malaysian PM Ibrahim’s three-day official visit concludes
Luxury Redefined: Discover 18 Park Residence by Alif Holdings in Lahore
Itel strengthens its market presence through strategic collaboration with Airlin ..
PTI announces protest at D-Chowk, Iroads blocked, mobile service suspended in Tw ..
Malaysian PM praises Pak Army’s role in regional peace
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 October 2024
Nigeria boat accident kills 36, over 100 more feared dead: emergency agency
World Culture Festival Karachi in full swing
Pakistan down Sri Lanka at Women's T20 World Cup
Bangladesh, Pakistan win Women's T20 World Cup openers
More Stories From World
-
UK's Starmer hails 'landmark' carbon capture funding16 minutes ago
-
Beijing 'firmly opposes' EU tariffs against Chinese EVs16 minutes ago
-
Bosnia floods kill 14 people36 minutes ago
-
Russia calls for West to lift sanctions on Afghanistan1 hour ago
-
Taiwan cleans up after Typhoon Krathon batters south2 hours ago
-
'A man provides': Ukrainian miners send families away as Russia advances2 hours ago
-
EU states greenlight extra tariffs on EVs from China2 hours ago
-
Blood and blades as Thailand celebrates vegetarian festival2 hours ago
-
Georgia pro-EU president says 'optimistic' ahead of 'existential' polls2 hours ago
-
Binder tops Japan MotoGP practice with Martin third3 hours ago
-
Source close to Lebanon's Hezbollah says slain leader temporarily buried3 hours ago
-
Downpours touch off landslides, floods in central Bosnia3 hours ago