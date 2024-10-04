Indian woman dies of heart attack after receiving fake call of her daughter’s arrest  

,

Indian media report unfortuante incident took place in Agra city of Uttar Pradesh

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 4th, 2024) A woman in India passed away after suffering a heart attack when she was falsely informed about her daughter's arrest and extorted for ransom for her release on Friday.

The Indian media reported that the tragic incident took place in the city of Agra, Uttar Pradesh, where an unknown person contacted Malti Verma via WhatsApp call, telling her that her daughter had been arrested on charges of running a prostitution ring.

The reports said that the caller falsely claimed to be a police officer and told Malti Verma that if she wanted to save her daughter from the case, she needed to send one INR100,000 to a given account.

Otherwise, a video of her daughter would be leaked.

Indian media further reported that Malti Verma's son, Deepanshu, said his mother worked at a government school and received the call while she was at work. She became anxious, but he reassured her that he had spoken to his sister, who was fine and at college, and that the call was fake and a fraud.

Despite Deepanshu's reassurances, his mother remained deeply distressed, and when she returned home from school, she suffered a heart attack and passed away.